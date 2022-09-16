Fatal collision closes road near Listowel, Ont.

A fatal crash early Friday evening has closed a section of Perth Line 86.

According to a tweet from OPP, police say that Perth Line 68 between Road 175 and Road 176, located northwest of Listowel, remaind closed as of 9:22 p.m. due to a fatal car crash.

The number of vehicles involved in the collision or the status of any other passengers remains unknown.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Police continue to investigate.