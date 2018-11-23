

One person is dead following a crash between a transport and sedan on Richmond Street (Highway 4) near Denfield Road around 1 p.m. Friday.

OPP have closed Richmond Street from McGillivray Drive to Coursey Line, which is north of Lucan, for the investigation.

They say the person who died is a woman but are providing no other information until next of kin are notified.

Police say the transport truck driver was not injured but was in shock. Nobody else was in either vehicle.

The truck ended up in the ditch on the north side of the road, facing south. The other vehicle remained on the road, also facing south.

Denfield Road ends at a T-intersection with a stop sign at Richmond.