Fatal collision claims life of motorcyclist in Grey County

Police are investigating after a two vehicle collision in the Township of Georgian Bluffs left the driver of a motorcycle deceased early Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from Grey Bruce OPP, at approximately 5:12 p.m. on Monday, police, fire crews and EMS responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 6-21 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs, east of Sauble Beach.

Police said that despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending a next of kin notification.

Grey Bruce OPP continue to investigate with assistance from the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team.

The cause of the crash and the condition of the occupants of the other vehicle remains unknown.