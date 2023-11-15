LONDON
    • Fatal apartment fire in Sarnia

    The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fatal apartment fire in Sarnia. Nov. 15, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fatal apartment fire in Sarnia. Nov. 15, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

    One person has been found dead after an apartment fire in Sarnia.

    Crews were called to the scene at 125 Euphemia St. around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    Sarnia fire told CTV News crews arrive at the scene and found heat and smoke coming from a unit, forced the door open and brought a person outside.

    Witnesses told CTV News firefighters could be seen trying to revive the person in front of the building.

    The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating.

    This is a developing story.

