Fatal apartment fire in Sarnia

One person has been found dead after an apartment fire in Sarnia.

Crews were called to the scene at 125 Euphemia St. around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sarnia fire told CTV News crews arrive at the scene and found heat and smoke coming from a unit, forced the door open and brought a person outside.

Witnesses told CTV News firefighters could be seen trying to revive the person in front of the building.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating.

This is a developing story.