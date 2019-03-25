Featured
Fast growth prompts North Perth mayor to call on community for solutions
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 5:34PM EDT
NORTH PERTH “COMMUNITY” COMMITTEES
North Perth’s new mayor, Todd Kasenberg has created some community-driven committees to deal with the region’s 'challenges.'
Four committees; dealing with mental health, youth retention, affordable housing and labour shortages have been meeting since the new year.
Kasenberg says the committees will meet until September and will help inform any future decision North Perth council makes on these four key issues.
Listowel has seen tremendous growth in the past several years, setting building records the past two.