

Scott Miller, CTV London





NORTH PERTH “COMMUNITY” COMMITTEES

North Perth’s new mayor, Todd Kasenberg has created some community-driven committees to deal with the region’s 'challenges.'

Four committees; dealing with mental health, youth retention, affordable housing and labour shortages have been meeting since the new year.

Kasenberg says the committees will meet until September and will help inform any future decision North Perth council makes on these four key issues.

Listowel has seen tremendous growth in the past several years, setting building records the past two.