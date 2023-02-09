Farmers seek repayment of $34 million fertilizer tariff

A 35 per cent tariff on Russian and Belarusian fertilizer imports cost Canadian farmers $34 million last year — and they want that money back.

“It’s insult to injury, all the way through. So it would really help to get that money back, right now,” says Ontario Bean Growers chair David Woods, who farms near St. Marys.

The Ontario Bean Growers, along with farming organizations from Quebec and Atlantic Canada are seeking a repayment of the $34 million the federal government collected as a tariff designed to punish Russia and Belarus.

Ontario farmers say it didn’t hurt Russia at all, instead driving up the price of Canadian food.

“It’s very upsetting for us. It cost us money, but it’s going to cost the consumers more too. You’re going to see it in the grocery stores. One more little insult people have to pay when they pay for their groceries,” says Woods.

In fact, the impact has already been felt on Canadian food.

Thursday, marks Food Freedom Day, when the average Canadian family has earned enough money to pay for their years’ worth of groceries. It’s one day later, than usual.

“The inflation, and the cost of fertilizer that was put on all of our food products helped push that an extra day. So, Food Freedom Day is actually February 9th, whereas last year, it was February 8th,” says Ryan Koeslag, of the Ontario Bean Growers.

Canada is the lone G7 nation that’s placed tariffs on Russian fertilizer, in fact, the tariff is still in place. While farmers believe they’ll have enough time to find other fertilizer suppliers this year, they simply didn’t have time to find a new supplier last spring.

“We couldn’t go to someone else’s variety store and pick up nitrogen, so to speak, because those international inventories just don’t exist,” says Woods.

The Trudeau government says they’ve already sent the $34 million fertilizer tariff money back to Ukraine to help rebuild the country’s power grid.

Farm groups, aren’t against helping Ukraine, but they are demanding that their money ends up back in their pockets as soon as possible.

“We want it returned back, so we can put cheaper food on that grocery shelf, and that’s what it comes down to,” says Jamie Payton, St. Marys area farmer, and vice-chair of the Ontario Bean Growers.

The federal government has hinted at some sort of “compensation” for tariff affected farmers, but so far no money has been returned to farmer’s accounts.