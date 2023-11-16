Farmers leaving 'money on the table' without transition plan

Huron County is the most agriculturally productive county in Ontario. Its 2,564 farms have capital assets worth more than $12.2 billion. That’s more than some countries.

“Huron County has a lot of wealth tied up in families’ investments in the various businesses and farms we have. To have that successfully transferred and transitioned to the next generation is so important. It’s not so much about the dollars, it’s about family harmony,” said Huron County Warden Glen McNeil.

A recent survey conducted by Huron County found that only 14 percent, or 358 of those 2,564 farms, have a farm transition plan to transfer the farm and its valuable land to the next generation of primary food producers.

That’s over $10 billion in unprotected assets, which is why Elaine Froese, Canada’s Farm Whisperer and Farm Family Coach was in Goderich Thursday. To talk tough about the uncomfortable but necessary conversations more farmers have to have.

“There may be hard conversations, but we come from the approach that you want to get clarity of expectations, and not make assumptions. You want timelines in place because we all know that procrastination is killing agriculture,” said Froese, who farms with her family in Manitoba.

Finding Fairness in Farm Transition Workshop in Goderich on Nov. 16, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

The transition of family farms is no longer a little 50-acre hobby farm. Today’s farm transition plans are talking about hundreds if not thousands of acres, and millions of dollars, providing generational wealth.

“That’s the bull in the middle of the room. Farmland in Ontario can be anywhere from $10,000 to $23,000, up to $120,000 an acre in grape country. So the assets are expensive,” said Froese.

Warden Glen McNeil has made his own farm transition plan with his family for his dairy farm near Goderich.

He said it wasn’t easy but it was necessary, and now everyone in his family can sleep a little easier at night.

“It’s very transparent. Everyone know what’s going to happen when I die, and that’s the way we want it. It won’t be an event, it will be an evolution,” said McNeil.

“Everyone will feel like they’ve lost 50 pounds because there’ll be a lot less stress and anxiety about not knowing what the future looks like for everyone,” said Froese.

Froese said if families want to talk transition, but don’t know where to start, using a third party “coach” or “transition expert” can help.