Farm vehicle involved in crash near Fordwich, Ont.

There has been a serious crash north of the village of Fordwich involving a car and farm equipment.

There are very few details about what happened as police shut down a portion of the road for the investigation.

The incident happening near Malcolm Line and Harriston Road.

A farming vehicle could be seen leaning on its side while a damaged car with a smashed windshield was parked on the side of the road.

There is no word on any possible injuries or what caused the crash.