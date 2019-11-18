ONTARIO - A possible Listeria contamination has led to the recall of six Farm Boy brand cheese balls.

No illnesses have yet been reported, but the recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.

The CFIA says they are conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

For details on the six products recalled please follow this link.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria does not always look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness according to the CFIA.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.