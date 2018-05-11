

CTV London





LONDON, Ont. -- For the eighth consecutive year, Fanshawe students have excelled at the Skills Ontario Competition, bringing home eight medals, including three golds. Held at the Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke from May 7 to 9, the event is Canada’s largest skilled trade and technology competition.

The event provides an opportunity for students to demonstrate their skills and abilities by completing various complex projects. Ontario’s gold medal winners now move on to the Skills Canada National Competition to be held in Edmonton from June 4 to 5. All participants, including those from Fanshawe, have faculty advisors who invest many hours guiding and preparing them for these skill-testing events.

Fanshawe has now won seven Ontario Gold medals in Architectural Technology and design. The program has produced 11 overall medals, including four silvers since entering the competition in 2011.