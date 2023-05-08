Fanshawe Pioneer Village is set to open for its 64th Season

Opening May 20th and 21st, Fanshawe Pioneer village is getting ready for its 64th season.

"On Monday May 22nd, 2023, we recognize the 204th natal year of Her Majesty Queen Victoria on Victoria Day. Enjoy commemorating the day with speeches, heritage dancing and games, and starting at 1pm we will be joined by Her Majesty."

Guests will see the Royal Scots 1812 Reenactors and learn about Tea hosting.

The season begins on Saturday May 20th through to Thanksgiving weekend.

For admission prices and dates, visit their website.