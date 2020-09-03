LONDON ONT -- Fanshawe College officials say they have made the “difficult decision” to postpone all fall convocation ceremonies in London, St. Thomas, Woodstock, Simcoe and Huron-Bruce due to the pandemic.

The ceremonies were scheduled to take place between October and November.

They say the decision was made based on the public health restrictions on large indoor gatherings.

There is a tentative plan to hold convocation next spring if it is safe to do so.

The college says it will launch a graduation celebration webpage to honour the achievements of the graduates.

“Students have persevered through a very difficult time to complete their studies under extraordinary circumstances,” says Michele Beaudoin, vice president of student services.

“We are very proud of their accomplishments and we know how disappointing this news will be. We look forward to celebrating their achievements when the threat of the pandemic has subsided.”

There are about 2,100 Fanshawe graduates.