LONDON, ONT. -- Fanshawe College says while they have strong health and safety protocols in place for a return to in-person activities this fall, they will still have a majority of students learning virtually.

Michelle Beaudoin, VP of Student Services explains they'll have "10,000-11,000 students fully online and that’s probably about 60 per cent of them and then about a 35 per cent that are in mixed programming so that means 6,500 or so that would be in blended programming."

After recent updates from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities, Fanshawe College reaffirmed it is expanding face-to-face academic programming and student services, but that doesn't mean everyone will be learning in-person.

First-year student Martina, from Kitchener-Waterloo, isn't thrilled with the prospect of learning online.

"I am so excited to just move away and get to experience certain things on my own...It really sucks because the learning is so much harder and to comprehend all the information that's being taught."

The school will continue to follow public health guidelines on how to safely deliver academic success and experiences for its students and adjust as needed.

For now though Beaudoin says, "The library will be open, our book store and campus stores will be open, our Fanshawe Student Office will be open and our fitness centre, which many students are happy about, will be open."

Fanshawe will be implementing the following COVID-19 plans:

60 per cent of students will study fully online this fall, 35 per cent will study partly online with limited on campus activities and five per cent will work at co-op or other job placements

reduced classroom occupancy with two metre distancing where feasible

gradual return to campus for staff under a new flexible work policy which will reduce the number of staff working on campus on a daily basis

mandatory COVID-19 online screening assessment each day before coming to the college with faculty, campus security and staff empowered to confirm students have completed the screening

mandatory face coverings at all times in publicly accessible places such as hallways, academic labs and classrooms, reception areas, food services, etc.

Students living in residence and student athletes will need proof of both doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

"It has a lot to do with the fact that residence obviously is a congregate setting -- they are closer in proximity. And then the same in varsity athletics, obviously travel and game play with other teams," Beaudoin says.

Fanshawe is not requiring proof of vaccination for in-person labs, classes or services, but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Martina understands the precautions, but says, "I really hope that it changes and that we can get back to in-person learning but we just have to deal with what’s coming our way."