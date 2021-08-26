Fanshawe college unveils vaccine policy come September

London, Ont -

Thursday morning, Fanshawe College announced that it will be implementing a vaccine policy for all employees, students, contractors and visitors who are required to be on campus this fall.

The policy, which is currently in development, will require employees, students, contractors and visitors to any Fanshawe campus to be fully vaccinated.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated, or have an approved exemption, will be required to participate in COVID-19 testing.