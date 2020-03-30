LONDON, ONT. -- Fanshawe College has postponed its spring graduation ceremonies amid COVID-19 concerns.

They were to take place June 9-11 but have now been pushed back until sometime in the fall.

“We know this will be a disappointment to our graduating students,” says Michele Beaudoin, vice president of student services in a news release.

“They have persevered through a very difficult time to complete their studies under extraordinary circumstances and we are extremely proud of their accomplishments.”

Many classes have moved online in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.