

Brent Lale, CTV London





Up three games to one, the Raptors seemingly having a stranglehold on the NBA Finals. However, even the most loyal fans like Londoner Rawad Serhan are cautiously optimistic.

"If you have been watching the Raptors for a long time, you know things don't usually go our way," says 27-year-old Serhan.

The dental student has received North America-wide attention after his Instagram video of himself peeling off 20 Raptors jerseys went viral. It's been viewed over a million times.

"I decided to put on as many as I could in chronological order. I started with Damon Stoudemire and went to Kawhi Leonard. The response was crazy."

As of this morning, Serhan was still contemplating whether to buy a second-hand market ticket for tonight. We know for sure that Londoners Jane and Sarah Farrugia are going. The mother and daughter won tickets in an NBA contest Sunday at Victoria Park..

"We chose the number 14 because that was her (Sarah's) number in high school," says Jane Farrugia.

The pair also say they guarantee a Raptors victory Monday night.

If you aren't headed to Toronto, but want to watch with other Raptors fans, London's "Jurassic Park" on Dundas Place has been a huge hit.

Other local communities are jumping on board too.

St. Thomas held a downtown viewing party Friday with a couple hundred attendees. It was such a success, they are doing it again Monday night - indoors.

Early Monday, St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston and other sponsoring businesses were going over the logistics for the event.

"What a great place...the old Memorial Arena," says Preston. "I'll be the first to say its a dinosaur of a place for 'Jurassic Park.'"

Preston was proud of how many young people gathered in the core to watch the game which was organized by volunteers and the City of St. Thomas.

No matter where you are watching, London police say they'll be watching too. They'll have additional officers on the street.

"We're asking that while celebrating, you do so responsibly," says Const. Sandasha Bough.

Now, the only hope is that there will be a championship celebration.