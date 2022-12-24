Family without heat, sick kids at home, no fix from Reliance

This weekend’s storm has brought with it power outages, collisions and ongoing travelling headaches for Canadians. However, one family in Tillsonburg, Ont. is struggling to get the heat back on after they said Reliance Home Comfort allegedly delayed fixing their furnace after they missed one phone call from the technician.

“Both of my kids have the croup cough. My youngest is eight months old and my oldest is three — why are we not some kind of priority and why am I being told someone is going to show up and then no one shows up?” said Nicole Hildebrandt.

With temperatures feeling like —24 C outside on Saturday, the last thing anyone needs is a furnace malfunctioning. That is what Hildebrandt and her family are dealing with this weekend, on top of two sick children and a winter storm.

Hildebrandt contacted CTV News London on Friday explaining that her furnace stopped working at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

She said Reliance would call them for a time to come and repair the rental furnace within five hours.

But after she missed one phone call from the technician they cancelled her appointment. She returned the call but said no one would answer.

“The supervisor said they would try and get somebody out last night but I didn't get a call or anything,” she explained.

After suggesting using another company for repair, Hildebrandt said Reliance told her they would not reimburse her for that cost.

After speaking with Reliance customer service, Hildebrandt said she grew frustrated with the multiple delays. Eventually Reliance told her they would arrive on Saturday morning.

But after no one showed up to the home, the Hildebrandt family was then told a technician would be there on Christmas Day Sunday.

CTV News London contacted Reliance on Saturday, and a spokesperson for the company explained that Reliance is currently dealing with many calls, and will try to get to the home as soon as they can.

“We have a space heater that we are using but other than that we have nothing,” she said.

After CTV News London contacted Reliance, a spokesperson for Reliance said they would get to Hildebrandt’s home by 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

The mother of two is hoping a technician will be able to come to fix their furnace in time for Christmas.