Family seeks help identifying car that crashed into home

A London, Ont. woman is looking for the driver of a black car that smashed into her parents’ house Friday.

The incident took place on Andover Drive, in the Westmount neighbourhood, around 12:25 a.m.

In a video posted on social media by the family, a black car is seen smashing into a residential home before taking off.

The home is owned by Laura Maudsley’s senior parents. She believes the vehicle is an Infinity G37.

“I don’t know if I really want them residing on this street anymore. I don’t think it’s a safe community with the traffic right now. And I think that’s obviously apparent with the recent collision that happened — thousands of dollars worth of damage to our house,” Maudsley told CTV News.

She said there’s significant damage to her parents’ driveway, garage door, garden, and front steps.

According to Maudsley, the speed limit on Andover Drive was recently reduced to 40 km/h.

She has reported the incident to police and is asking anyone with information to contact police or her personally on Facebook by searching “Laura Maudsley,” and messaging her there.