Family safely escapes townhouse fire in London, Ont.
Family safely escapes townhouse fire in London, Ont.
Residents were able to safely escape a house fire Sunday morning in London.
London fire crews were on scene of a blaze at a townhouse in the 500 block of Lawson Road.
Fire officials say everyone was able to get out of the fire safely.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's invasion of Ukraine a 'turning point' in world history: defence chief
Canada's chief of defence says Russia's invasion of Ukraine is going to change the course of history.
Climate goals may be at odds with G7 response to fallout from Russian invasion
G7 leaders opened their summit Sunday with a discussion about shaping the global economy at a time when conflict and unrest are driving up prices and access to key goods around the world.
Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east
Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital early Sunday, striking at least two residential buildings, the mayor of Kyiv said, as elsewhere Russian troops fought to consolidate their gains in the country's east.
Live updates: G7 nations seek to counter Chinese influence
The latest on the G7 summit: The Group of Seven leading democratic economies has formally launched at its annual summit a global infastructure and investment partnership aimed at pushing back China's influence in the developing world.
U.S. Ambassador Cohen on inflation, the convoy protests, abortion rights and gun control
David Cohen has been the United States' Ambassador to Canada since November 2021, and in the time since, both Canada and the United States have experienced a series of shared challenges. In an interview at his official residence in Ottawa, Cohen opens up about the state of the relationship.
Norway mourns victims of Oslo shooting with memorial service
Norway's prime minister and members of the royal family joined mourners at a memorial service Sunday at Oslo Cathedral for the victims of a shooting attack as the capital held its annual LGBTQ Pride festival.
As Senate-confirmed justices end Roe, how will voters react?
Republicans are heading into a November midterm election that is poised to swiftly become a referendum on the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, as voters decide which party should control Congress
People with COVID-19 can infect and sicken cats and dogs by cuddling them: study
Cat and dog owners who cuddle their pets when infected with COVID-19 could end up making the animals sick with the virus, according to a Canadian study.
Rate of extreme rainfall expected to increase dramatically by 2100
New research looking at the frequency of heavy rainfall across the globe shows that a drastic increase in downpours is expected over the years to come.
Kitchener
-
Arson from three years ago still under investigation in Long Point, Ont.
Norfolk County OPP are asking for the public's help with an arson case from three years ago.
-
'Too big an issue not to talk about': Waterloo Region reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Many in Waterloo Region are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and what it could mean for Canada.
-
Townhouse fire leaves three Kitchener families displaced
A fire at a townhouse complex in Kitchener Friday night has resulted in extensive damage.
Windsor
-
Heat event moves into day two in Windsor-Essex, expected to end Sunday evening
A heat warning continues into day two in Windsor-Essex, but residents will get relief from the sweltering heat Sunday evening.
-
Kingsville Highland Games organizers 'quite happy' with event turnout
Thousands of people flocked to Lakeside Park in Kingsville Saturday for the return of the Highland Games.
-
Dog-lovers asked for feedback on proposed parks
With two new dog parks on the way, the City of Windsor is looking for community feedback on design and amenities.
Barrie
-
Climate goals may be at odds with G7 response to fallout from Russian invasion
G7 leaders opened their summit Sunday with a discussion about shaping the global economy at a time when conflict and unrest are driving up prices and access to key goods around the world.
-
Barrie housing advocates call for continued funding for emergency shelter program
The program has been extended by two weeks, past its June 30th deadline in Barrie, but advocates say a permanent solution is needed.
-
Town of Innisfil improving beach accessibility
The Town of Innisfil is working to ensure everyone, no matter their circumstances, has a chance to dip their toes in the waters as summer is in full swing.
Northern Ontario
-
Shooting on Manitoulin Island
A person was taken to hospital after a shooting on the Sheguiandah First Nation on Manitoulin Island Friday.
-
North Bay's Canada Place waterfront project delayed
The future site of Canada Place will include a new walkway, seating and gardens meant to recognize diversity and inclusion.
-
U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling shocks Rota
Nipissing-Timiskaming Liberal MP Anthony Rota said he was shocked by Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about Canada Day events in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the Canada Day activities across the city of Ottawa, including at the new location at LeBreton Flats.
-
Minor injuries in Highway 417 crash allegedly caused by impaired driver
Ontario Provincial Police say minor injuries have been reported after a driver struck another vehicle on Highway 417 Saturday, causing it to roll.
-
Ottawa comes to life for a weekend of festivals
The summer festival season in Ottawa kicked off this weekend with thousands gathering for events across the city.
Toronto
-
Tens of thousands expected as Toronto Pride parade makes in-person return
Tens of thousands of people are expected to march in today's Pride parade in downtown Toronto, marking the return of in-person festivities for the annual LGBTQ celebration.
-
Toronto heat warning continues Sunday, but temperatures expected to cool down by evening
A heat warning remains in place for the remainder of the weekend in Toronto, but temperatures are expected to cool down Sunday evening.
-
Woman arrested after man assaulted, robbed of his vehicle in Toronto
A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a carjacking in Toronto’s west end.
Montreal
-
Stepson arrested after stepfather stabbed and killed and three others injured in spree in Montreal
A man in crisis stabbed several people Sunday morning in downtown Montreal, leaving one dead and three injured.
-
Quebec homeowners say Ottawa must address decades of erosion caused by ship traffic
The higher parts of Angelique Beauchemin's land, she said, are sinking an inch or two a year as they slope ever more steeply toward the river. While she's not a scientist, she says her biggest fear is that one day there will be a landslide and the white house at the top of the hill where she's lived for decades will tumble down.
-
Demonstrations across Quebec protest reverse of U.S. abortion rights
After the U.S. Supreme Court's dramatic overturn of the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade on Friday, Quebec abortion rights groups are holding demonstrations across the province on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
'Reviewed for Privilege': Federal government explains N.S. superintendent’s missing notes
The inquiry into Nova Scotia’s 2020 mass shooting, says four pages of handwritten notes that sparked a political firestorm in Ottawa this week, weren’t immediately submitted when subpoenaed by its investigators.
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
-
Maritime gas prices ride high as road trip season shifts into new gear
Gas prices at over two dollars a litre may be too much for some drivers to ignore this summer.
Winnipeg
-
'In a crisis': Deaths of Indigenous women in Winnipeg spark calls for safe housing
Lori Ann Mancheese's death is now one of five women in the span of about a month being grieved by members of the province's Indigenous community. Winnipeg police say three of those women were murdered.
-
'The costs are just extreme': Campers staying closer to home amid soaring fuel costs
Using a trailer or an RV is an easy way for people to get out of the city and into the outdoors, but with soaring gas prices, the cost of driving with one has gone up drastically.
-
Rate of extreme rainfall expected to increase dramatically by 2100
New research looking at the frequency of heavy rainfall across the globe shows that a drastic increase in downpours is expected over the years to come.
Calgary
-
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
-
Skiing in the sun: Banff's Sunshine Village offered extended fun
If you are looking for some more time on the slopes even though it's already summer, you might be pleased by an opportunity at Banff Sunshine Village.
-
Mitchell throws over 300 yards for Stampeders in 30-23 win over Elks
Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 321 yards and Malik Henry scored a third-quarter, go-ahead touchdown for the Calgary Stampeders in a 30-23 win over the visiting Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Russia's invasion of Ukraine a 'turning point' in world history: defence chief
Canada's chief of defence says Russia's invasion of Ukraine is going to change the course of history.
-
'Largest spiritual Indigenous gathering' to return during Pope's visit to Alberta
People are getting ready to return to Wakamne, God's Lake, on pilgrimage when the Pope visits Alberta.
-
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
Vancouver
-
Port Coquitlam opens community centre for residents displaced by large apartment fire
Firefighters in Port Coquitlam extinguished a large fire in an apartment building on Wilson Avenue overnight.
-
Heat warning issued for Lower Mainland as temperatures rise
While most of B.C. remains under a special weather statement as the summer's first hot weather rolls through, the advisory has been upgraded to a heat warning for the Lower Mainland.
-
Community, not just policy changes, could save lives in next heat dome, say experts
The 96-year-old woman who died in the arms of firefighters now lingers in the memory of Chief Jim Ogloff of the Coquitlam Fire Department, a reminder of the impact of last summer's heat dome disaster on vulnerable residents of British Columbia.