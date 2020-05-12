WINGHAM, ONT. -- Maggie Eden is happy to be home. The little Exeter-area girl spent nearly a month apart from her parents, because they didn’t want to get her sick with COVID-19.

Melanie McBride Eden is a nurse at an Exeter-area long-term care home and her husband is also an essential worker - at a local turkey-processing facility.

After a winter where Maggie was sick a lot, her parents decided in early April that it was best she go stay with her grandparents.

Last week, after 29 days apart, Melanie and her husband were able to move work schedules, and create a “decontamination area” in a trailer near their home, to keep Maggie safe, allowing her to come home.

Melanie videotaped the touching moment.