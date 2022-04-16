Family of Sarnia, Ont. man 'shocked' he is gone; homicide investigation underway

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Moscow's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver