Family of murdered Sarnia, Ont. man 'shocked' he is gone
The sister of a Sarnia, Ont. man who was murdered this week can’t believe her brother is gone.
Lambton County OPP identified Andrew Chute, 45, of Sarnia as the victim in what police investigators are calling a homicide in the Township of Enniskillen, Ont.
“We are still in shock that someone could do this to him,” Chute’s sister, Heather Chute Grant, told CTV News in a message.
“He was such a friendly guy. Always there for anyone to help when needed”.
Thursday, April 14, at 7 a.m., provincial police responded to a report of a deceased person in a parking lot off of Marthaville Road.
For three days, OPP have closed Marthaville Rd. and have been investigating in front of the Marthaville Habitat Management Area.
Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident and say there is no threat to public safety.
Lambton County OPP are investigating the Marthaville Habitat Management Area in Marthaville, Ont. They found the body of Andrew Chute, 45 of Sarnia in the parking lot Thursday April 14, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
This is the second time in the past four months a deceased body has been found in Enniskillen, which has a population of less than 3,000.
In December, the remains of an 18-year-old from Ajax was found on Crooked Road.
Lambton County Warden and Enniskillen Mayor Kevin Marriott says when the road is re-opened, the Habitat Management Area will be closed to the public and taped off.
It is owned by the County and managed by the St. Clair Region Conservation Authority.
Police have not said they have any suspects in custody, which leaves the family hoping the case will be solved.
“Hopefully the investigators find the person(s) responsible!” says Chute Grant.
OPP are asking if anyone has information on this event to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
