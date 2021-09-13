Family of homicide victim releases statement

Exeter, Ont. -

The family of Gabriel Neil, a recent homicide victim in London, Ont., is breaking its silence.

In a statement to CTV News, a representative from the family says they are grateful for the care Gabe received and the family is asking for privacy.

"We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Gabe. He was a gentle and kind soul who made friends wherever he went. He was excited to be starting his first year of Kinesiology at Western and had aspirations of one day becoming a doctor.

We would like to thank the staff at Western University, London Police Service, the paramedics that responded to the scene, the emergency room staff at London Health Sciences Center, Victoria Hospital, and a special thank you to the staff of the Critical Care Trauma Centre, for the care they have provided not only to Gabe but to us as well.

We will not be conducting interviews or issuing any further statements at this time and we ask for privacy as we grieve together with our family."

The 18 year old from Simcoe, Ont. was found in the area of Western Road and Sarnia Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Neil was found suffering from serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

According to police Neil later died as a result of his injuries.

Aliyan Ahmed, 21, of London has been arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter.