Family of five escapes house fire in central London, Ont.

A family of five has been displaced from their home after a fire broke out at a townhouse complex early Monday evening.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, a fire broke out at a townhouse complex located on 660 Platts Lane in London.

A family of five safely escaped the blaze with the help of a neighbour.

“Crews made a quick entry, we’re able to confine the fire to the bedroom area and we’re able to put it out quite quickly,” Platoon Chief Colin Shewell told CTV News London.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to an upstairs bedroom, but there is extensive smoke damage.

The family has been displaced and now must find alternative housing.

On Twitter, the London Fire Department said working smoke alarms and early notification was critical in minimizing the extent of damage caused by the fire.

As of 7:35 p.m., London fire said crews were beginning to clear the scene.

Because of the high damage estimate, the fire inspector has been called in to investigate the cause of the blaze.

The cause of the fire and estimated cost of damages remain unknown.

— With files from CTV News London’s Daryl Newcombe