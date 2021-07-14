LONDON, ONT. -- More information is coming to light regarding the family that was seriously injured in a fire pit accident Monday night near Port Burwell, Ont.

A relative has confirmed to CTV News London that Jake and Tina Hiebert suffered serious injuries while two girls, ages seven and one and a four-year-old boy were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two youngest have both undergone surgery and are at a Toronto hospital for treatment, they added.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Vienna Line in Bayham Township near Port Burwell, Ont. around 6:50 p.m. Monday after the mishap during a bonfire.

A GoFundMe campaign has already raised over $29,000 for the family.

The scene has officially cleared but OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal continue to investigate.

More to come.