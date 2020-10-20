LONDON, ONT. -- Southwestern Public Health offering appointment-only flu clinics for families.

The health unit, which covers Oxford and Elgin counties says the move is designed to avoid what they call a ‘twindemic’ that could see the health care system overwhelmed by a combination of flu patients and COVID-19 patients.

The clinics will be held in November and are for families with children five and under. It would include the parents or guardians and siblings.

Those 65 and older are encouraged to get a flu shot at a local pharmacy or through their primary care provider.

