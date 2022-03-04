Family escapes overnight house fire in St. Thomas, Ont.

House fire on Chestnut Street in St. Thomas, Ont. on March 4, 2022. (@StThomasFire/Twitter) House fire on Chestnut Street in St. Thomas, Ont. on March 4, 2022. (@StThomasFire/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Arrest of longtime Canadian fugitive stuns Puerto Rico

Conor Vincent D’Monte, who went by Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a leader of a violent gang sought by Canadian authorities on charges including first-degree murder. He had been on the run for more than a decade before being arrested.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver