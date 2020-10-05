LONDON, ONT -- A family was able to safely escape their home after a fire broke out near West Lorne late Monday morning.

The fire broke out sometime after 11 a.m. at a home on Marsh Line between Dunborough Road and Coyne Road.

Fire crews received a report that the home was engulfed in flames.

Provincial police tell CTV News that the family made it out of the home safely but some animals may not have survived.

Police say victim services has been called in to assist the family.

At one point there was the sound similar to gunfire which OPP say may be ammunition going off inside the residence due to the fire.

The cause of the fire and extent of damages remains unknown.

This is a developing story, more to come…