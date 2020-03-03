LONDON, ONT -- A 10-year-old boy had to be treated at hospital after he was bitten in the leg by friend’s family dog.

The bite happened at an address on Old Mill Side Road in Norfolk County over the weekend.

Police say the owner of the dog requested that the animal be taken away to be quarantined after it was revealed that the same dog had attacked another person.

Police did not provide details regarding the boy’s injuries other than to say he was treated in hospital.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit has been notified of the incident and will be following up with the investigation.