Norfolk County OPP were called to a scene in Charlotteville Road 5 to investigate an incident involving a family pet after a resident called to report property damage.

The OPP's investigation revealed that a homeowner had taken their family dog and put him inside a pickup truck that was parked in his driveway.

While inside, the dog managed to put the truck into gear and roll the vehicle down the driveway onto the roadway.

The dog then broke the passenger side window of the vehicle and fled from the area. The family was able to locate their dog a short time later.

No injuries were reported.