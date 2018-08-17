

CTV London





The family of a London man missing for seven weeks says he has made contact with them and is safe and sound.

The sister of Henry Thomas Tallack tells CTV News that he brother reached out to her after seeing a story about himself on the news.

In an email to CTV she wrote, “he [saw] himself on TV and contacted me, he safe and alive and hopefully on his way home.”

London police confirmed this morning that he had been located safe and wanted to thank the public for their help in sharing his photograph and information.