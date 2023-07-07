Family and friends are pouring out their hearts after learning of the death of a London woman

Family and friends of Caitlin Jennings, 22, expressed grief and disbelief after learning of her death. (Source: Facebook) Family and friends of Caitlin Jennings, 22, expressed grief and disbelief after learning of her death. (Source: Facebook)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver