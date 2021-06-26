LONDON, ONT. -- Families of former Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre inmates who died inside the jail, rallied outside the grounds near the crosses memorial on Saturday afternoon.

They were protesting against the planned take down of the memorial site.

The union representing hundreds of jail workers argues the memorial also represents an ongoing source of psychological stress for its members.

Their position is part of a decision by the Grievance Settlement Board, which handles Ontario public sector complaints.

The families are hoping to overturn that decision.

Glen and Judy Struthers shown protesting the proposed removal of their son, Justin Struthers memorial (Jordyn Read / CTV News)

"They should not be removed to me that’s desecrating, to remove these crosses, this is the last place our loved ones have been," says Judy and Glen Struthers, parents of late Justin Struthers, who’s cross sits on the memorial.

"They are going to maintain them in the meantime but I am going to bring in an application for judicial review. I know Judy and Glen haven’t lost their resolve to be here at least once a week so there will be people watching it for sure," says memorial supporter, Kevin Egan.

In May, the body ruled the memorial crosses must be removed from their current site just off Exeter Road in front of the access road to the jail.

The board stated the province had 90 days to comply and to notify families of the deceased.

The decision was rendered on May 3rd.