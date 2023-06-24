Families attend Oakridge Pride Festival in London, Ont.

Rainbow flags and heavy security highlighted the Oakridge Pride Festival in west London, Ont. Saturday.

Dozens of families took in the fourth annual event at Oakridge Optimist Park.

It featured drag queen story time, vendors, crafts for children, and much more.

Private security personnel were making their presence known by walking through the event, while a group of London police officers kept watch a short distance away.

With so much animosity toward the Pride movement at similar events this month, organizers tod CTV News they weren’t about to take any chances.

“Unfortunately the protesters are out and they’re filled with hate, but love always wins, love will always win,” said Lori Ward, a representative with Oakridge Pride. “There’s more pride festivals, there’s more people gathering to celebrate the diversity,” she added.

Extra security was hired and London, Ont. police attend the Oakridge Pride event at Optimist Park in London, Ont. on June 24, 2023 to keep festival goers safe. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)