LONDON
London

    • Fall is coming Sunday - here are a couple of things to keep in mind as cooler weather rolls in

    (Source: Maksym Belchenko/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: Maksym Belchenko/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    Fall is technically officially arriving this weekend, and while some more obvious clues would have tipped you off – like falling leaves – there are a couple of other things on the horizon to keep in mind besides ticking yard waste collection off of your to do list.

    Not only are we in for cooler days, they’re also going to be shorter ones. It’s already begun to get darker earlier, and it will continue to. The shortest day of the year is still pretty far out – with the winter solstice set for December 21.

    Of course we’re also coming up on the biannual tradition of daylight saving time, which is coming up at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 3.

    These things may be far from your mind when you look at the forecast for this weekend, but fall is in fact on the horizon.

    Here’s your London area forecast

    Today: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 27 degrees, feeling like 31. UV index 6 or high.

    Tonight: Partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early in the evening, but otherwise clear. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. Low 13 degrees.

    Sunday: Clearing. High 27 degrees.

    Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21 degrees.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23 degrees. 


     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to win the fight with kids over phone use

    The end of the day — when school, extracurricular activities and homework are (hopefully) finally done — is the window that many kids have for downtime. It can be a struggle to convince them not to go on their phones.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News