'Fail to remain' collision being investigated by OPP
Middlesex OPP are investigating a weekend collision where they say a driver failed to remain at the scene of a cyclist being struck.
Around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, police say they got a report of a ‘fail to remain collision’ on Komoka Road in Middlesex Centre Township.
After investigating, police say it was around 5:30 p.m. when cyclist was struck from behind by an unknown motor vehicle.
The cyclist was later found by a passerby and the individual was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Drones force 'complete shutdown' of aerial firefighting efforts at B.C.'s biggest wildfire
The BC Wildfire Service had to shut down aerial operations fighting the province's biggest blaze Monday because people were flying drones in the area, according to a social media post.
Canada formally initiates challenge of 'unfair' U.S. duties on softwood lumber
International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of 'unwarranted and unfair' U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber.
Diana's death stunned the world - and changed the Royal Family
Above all, there was shock. That's the word people use over and over again when they remember the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in a Paris car crash 25 years ago this week.
opinion | 25 years after Diana's death, has the public accepted Camilla?
It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales died alongside Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the aftermath of Diana’s death, the prospect of Charles ascending to the throne with Camilla by his side was nothing but a pipe dream. But now? Has the public really accepted Camilla? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in.
Possible poisoning event at Markham, Ont., restaurant sends several people to hospital
A restaurant in Markham, Ont., is closed pending investigation after a number of people who ate at the establishment over the weekend "became seriously ill."
Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at U.S. Open before issuing apology
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu apologized to her sponsor Nike for an on-court outburst after her choice of wardrobe for Monday's first-round match landed her in a spot of bother amid windy conditions.
EU to ramp up arms production, eyes Ukraine army training
European Union ministers on Tuesday debated ways to ramp up weapons production, boost military training for the Ukrainian armed forces and inflict heavier costs on Russia, with no end in sight to a war that has ground on since February.
TD Bank sees up to 25 per cent drop in Canadian home prices by early 2023
A new TD Bank report suggests the average price of a home in Canada could fall between 20 and 25 per cent from its peak seen earlier this year to the first quarter of 2023. The report comes as a decrease in prices materialized in the summer as mortgage and interest rates rose.
Pedestrian injured following crash at major Kitchener intersection
A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener.
Justin Trudeau coming to Kitchener to talk housing
The Prime Minister of Canada is stopping by Kitchener Tuesday to talk about housing affordability and to make an announcement.
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO is resigning
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis is resigning.
Some residents still without power after Monday storm
A few residents in south Walkerville may still be without power Tuesday morning after storms ripped through the region on Monday evening.
OPP investigating entry to Leamington school
OPP in Leamington are investigating a break and enter to Ecole elementaire catholique Saint-Michel.
Friends and family identify all six people killed in Barrie crash
Friends and family have identified all six young adults killed in a single-vehicle crash in Barrie's south end Sunday.
Dufferin OPP now investigating Orangeville fire
Provincial police say they have taken over the investigation into a serious fire in Orangeville Aug. 25, 2022.
It's beginning to look a lot like... apple season
Barrie Hill Farms says their trees continuing to mature has led to one of the better crops they've ever had.
Sudbury police rescue impaired driver upside-down in swamp
A 49-year-old man is facing charges after being rescued by Sudbury police when his vehicle ended up upside-down in a swamp Monday night.
New 20-minute non-invasive treatment could reverse memory loss, study says
A new study suggests age-related memory loss could be reversed with a 20-minute non-invasive treatment that involves sending electrical signals into the brain.
'Zombie ice' from Greenland will raise sea level 27 centimetres
Greenland's rapidly melting ice sheet will eventually raise global sea level by at least 27 centimetres -- more than twice as much as previously forecast -- according to a study published Monday.
NEW THIS MORNING | Back-to-school season brings mix of nerves, excitement for 'normal' school year
It’s time to go back to school once again, but this time it’s a return to what could be the most normal school year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public safety minister considering security options for politicians after Freeland harassment
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government is looking at its options when it comes to increasing security for politicians, adding the harassment many face represents a threat to democracy. He says that as the security situation becomes “more and more complex,” there’s a need to “bring the temperature down.”
Man shot near LeBreton Flats
Ottawa paramedics say a man was shot Monday near LeBreton Flats.
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at a Markham restaurant this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care.
-
Polls say question in Quebec election is not who will win, but who will come second
With the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) dominating the polls at the start of the provincial election campaign, the most pressing question of the race may not be who wins, but who comes in second.
CAQ heads into territory strongly contested by upstart Conservatives on Day 3 of election campaign
Beauce-Sud, south of Quebec City and bordering the United States, is a part of the province known for its conservative politics and entrepreneurial spirit.
PQ wants to remove bilingual status of some cities in Quebec
The PQ says it wants to remove the bilingual status of some cities in Quebec that have a minority anglophone population.
'Nobody has the right to be violent': Maritime women in politics denounce attack on deputy PM
The verbal abuse hurled at Canada's Deputy Prime Minister in her home province of Alberta on Friday has brought condemnation from politicians of all political stripes.
Milo's Law: N.B. woman wants legislation after dog attacked, killed
Donna King is still reeling from the loss of a loved one. Her two-year-old miniature pinscher named Milo was attacked and killed by another dog on Aug. 20 at a campground not far from Oromocto, N.B.
N.S. shooting inquiry promises 'pragmatic' recommendations to make communities safer
The chair of the public inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia said Monday the commission wants to issue "clear and pragmatic" recommendations following its third and final phase of work.
'It's not safe, it's not appropriate': Manitoba mayor says threats, harassment of elected officials is common
A verbal attack on Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is being heard across the country – including here in Manitoba where one elected official says she's experienced death threats and worries harassment has become much more common in recent years.
Police pursuit of Manitoba homicide suspect ends with vehicle in flames, body found on ATV trail: RCMP
A Winnipeg man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a weekend pursuit with police that ended in a vehicle going up in flames.
Winnipeg seniors concerned over new development and drive-thru slated for River Park South
River Park South residents are voicing concerns about a potential development they say would affect many seniors that live along it.
United Conservative Party of Alberta to hold last debate for leadership candidates
The United Conservative Party of Alberta is set to hold its final leadership debate tonight as the campaign to replace Premier Jason Kenney moves into the homestretch.
-
WEATHER | A couple days in the 30s possible for Calgary this week
Heat warning issued for Calgary; a minor break from the above-average temperatures comes Thursday
UCP leadership hopeful Danielle Smith's 'climate cops' claim called misinformation, dangerous
United Conservative Party leadership candidate Danielle Smith is pushing hard on the idea that Justin Trudeau is hiring 'climate cops.'
United Conservative Party of Alberta to hold last debate for leadership candidates
The United Conservative Party of Alberta is set to hold its final leadership debate tonight as the campaign to replace Premier Jason Kenney moves into the homestretch.
'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton police searching for homicide suspect
Police in Edmonton warned the public Monday night not to approach a man accused of murder as officers asked for tips to find him.
Public safety minister considering security options for politicians after Freeland harassment
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government is looking at its options when it comes to increasing security for politicians, adding the harassment many face represents a threat to democracy. He says that as the security situation becomes “more and more complex,” there’s a need to “bring the temperature down.”
B.C. lotto winner 'started shaking' when he learned of his $2M prize
A B.C. man says his family was very emotional when they learned they were millions richer from a recent lottery win.
Shock, sadness after head-on semi crash kills 3 on B.C. highway
Family and colleagues in the trucking industry are mourning three young men who died when two semis collided on a B.C. highway.
Drones force 'complete shutdown' of aerial firefighting efforts at B.C.'s biggest wildfire
The BC Wildfire Service had to shut down aerial operations fighting the province's biggest blaze Monday because people were flying drones in the area, according to a social media post.