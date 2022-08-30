'Fail to remain' collision being investigated by OPP

Middlesex OPP are investigating a weekend collision where they say a driver failed to remain at the scene of a cyclist being struck.

Around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, police say they got a report of a ‘fail to remain collision’ on Komoka Road in Middlesex Centre Township.

After investigating, police say it was around 5:30 p.m. when cyclist was struck from behind by an unknown motor vehicle.

The cyclist was later found by a passerby and the individual was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.