Extreme cold workouts - how to stay safe and fit

With gyms having been closed or under capacity restrictions over the last two years of the pandemic, many have taken their workouts outdoors.

It gets tough when the extreme cold temperatures kick in.

Trainer Clara Fitzgerald, who leads a running group from London-based Backroads Brews + Shoes says she runs at least 10 kilometres a day, no matter how cold it is.

“Actually I think once you get going it’s not so bad. Today we’re lucky because the sun is shining. They keep the path really well plowed in the TVP (Thames Valley Parkway), so for a lot of us that love to run, it’s a safe place to come out.”

At Running Room on London’s Richmond Row, Manager Steve Walmsley says when running or exercising outdoors a good rule of thumb is to add 10 degrees to the temperature, because that’s what it’s going to feel like once you get going. He says to layer up, but don’t overdo it.

Steve Walmsley, manager of the Running Room in London, Ont., says to layer up for outdoor workouts in the cold. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

“Normally you would have the base layer that goes right against your skin. That’s going to be the main piece that holds that perspiration away from you.”

He says to avoid cotton for the base layer because it absorbs perspiration and adds to the chilling effect.

“Then you’re going to look for a thermal layer- something like just a long sleeve shirt. And then normally the last layer is kind of like a shell, so normally just a light shell, something that will break the wind.”

It’s also important to know when to stop your cold weather exercise. Fitzgerald says to pay attention to the signs your body is giving you.

“If you start feeling tightness in the chest - everyone knows their body and they may have different responses to the cold. Also just be mindful of any of the elements like your skin that might be exposed to frostbite.”

Furthermore, when out in the cold it’s best to run or exercise with a buddy in case you fall and hurt yourself on a slippery surface.