Extreme cold warning in effect for London and surrounding areas
Southern Ontario is under several extreme cold warnings for Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
Areas in southwest Ontario including London, Hamilton and Windsor are set to deal with extreme cold temperatures with wind chill values that could dip to minus -30 Celsius.
Local snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimeters are expected in other areas including Ottawa, Kingston and Belleville.
Extreme cold puts everyone at risk and risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses.
IN PICTURES: Winter Weather Snapshots from Around the Region
"We are tracking a couple of weak fronts that will move through the area, generating some light snowfall Thursday into Friday with daytime highs of minus 8 and minus 7 C," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison. "We'll hold on to the bitterly cold temperatures until we get to Monday, back into a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 2 C."
Lake-effect snow showers are winding down, but the winds will continue to cause blowing snow and low visibility at times in midwestern Ontario Monday night.
— With files from The Canadian Press
ROAD CONDITIONS
Middlesex OPP have reopened a lane of Highway 402 near Olde Drive in the Strathroy area after a single-vehicle crash.
No injuries were reported but police are asking drivers to slow down and leave enough space between you and the vehicle ahead of you.
Middlesex OPP at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 402 near Strathroy on Jan. 16, 2023. (Source: OPP)
OPP in Elgin County have closed Highway 401 eastbound between Communications Road and Bloomfield Road for a transport rollover.
No injuries were reported and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
Numerous vehicles have also been reported in the ditch in both the east and westbound lanes of the 401 between Windsor and Chatham. Drivers are also reminded to watch for emergency and tow crews assisting motorists.
Police are also issuing a warning to drivers about driving in closed roads.
Over the weekend, nine motorists in Bruce County were charged for Drive on a Closed Road, which carries a roadside fine of $110 and three demerit points.
On January 15, 2024, efforts to re-open Highway 21 were underway when members of the South Bruce OPP stopped and charged, three more motorists for Drive on a Closed Road.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 29 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 8.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 8.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 7.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE Former premier Rachel Notley stepping down as leader of Alberta NDP
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
Food prices in Canada rose in December. Here's what cost you more
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
Important tax changes Canadians should know about in 2024
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot grows to $70 million
You could be millions of dollars richer Wednesday morning if you pick the winning numbers of tonight’s Lotto Max jackpot.
This frozen corn product has been recalled in Canada for possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Sum 41 to close world tour with 'final' concert in Toronto
Sum 41 is heading back home to play what they say will be their final show.
Tiny shelter communities are popping up across Canada. Here's what they offer
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
Woman found dead at Calgary Catholic elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.
Day after Trump win in Iowa, Trudeau says U.S. faces choice between optimism, retreat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says voters in the United States will face a choice later this year between optimism for the future or nostalgia for a past that never existed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Fire destroys tent at downtown Guelph encampment
Guelph police say no one was hurt after a fire at an encampment in downtown Guelph.
-
Region debates plan for hybrid shelter
The Region of Waterloo is staying the course with the plan for its hybrid shelter on Erbs Road, despite a request to create a separate plan identifying new locations to move it to.
-
Southwestern Ontario under extreme cold warning
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for much of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Wellington County, ahead of what’s forecast to be an exceptionally cold night.
Windsor
-
'Bittersweet moment': widow wins $100,000 a few months after husband’s death
An 81-year-old Chatham woman says winning $100,000 a few months after her husband’s death is a “bittersweet moment.”
-
Union says Transit Windsor buses will continue running this week
Union leaders representing Transit Windsor workers are threatening to file a complaint with the federal labour relations board after an offer presented to them did not include 10 federal sick days.
-
Windsor police officer under investigation for allegation of sexual assault
A Windsor police officer is under investigation for allegation of sexual assault.
Barrie
-
Residents urged to take these precautions amid extreme cold warnings
Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning, prompting the health unit to remind residents of the health dangers these frigid conditions present.
-
Allegedly impaired woman arrested after leaving collision scene
Police received reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Healey Road and Coleraine Drive Sunday afternoon.
-
Bradford woman keeps her mom's holiday tradition alive to win $100,000
Keeping a holiday tradition going paid off for a Bradford woman who scratched her way to "the most magical Christmas" she said she's ever experienced after she won $100,000 with the lottery.
Northern Ontario
-
More work needed to reduce cancer risk for firefighters: Timmins fire dept.
Firefighters are aware of the immediate dangers of their work, but Timmins deputy fire chief Scott Atkinson says it’s also important to educate them about the long-term health risks.
-
Food prices in Canada rose in December. Here's what cost you more
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
-
Lake effect snow squalls continue across northeast moving inland
The weather alerts that began Monday are expected to continue until Wednesday in most areas as lake-effect snow moves inland from the Great Lakes in the northeast causing treacherous travelling conditions.
Ottawa
-
2 people hurt in crash on Ottawa's Baseline Road
Ottawa paramedics say two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Baseline Road in Ottawa's west end.
-
'It's the end of an era': Five Lanark OPP officers retire after 30 years of service
Ontario Provincial Police are bidding farewell to five female officers after serving for 30 years at the Lanark OPP Detachment.
-
Here's how much it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in December
The January rent report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost to rent a purpose-built apartment or condominium in Ottawa was $2,228 in December 2023, down from $2,238 in November.
Toronto
-
Armed suspects seen on video trying to break into Toronto home
Four suspects, two of whom were armed with handguns, were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a Toronto home early Monday morning.
-
Ontario's Matty Matheson steals the show with Emmys acceptance speech and co-star kiss
Matty Matheson’s big personality was only outdone by an on-stage kiss he shared with a co-star at the 75th Emmy Awards Monday night after 'The Bear' won for best comedy series.
-
Multiple collisions reported as GTA cleans up following early-morning morning snowfall
Police are urging motorists to drive extra carefully following an early-morning snowfall that caused slushy and slippery road conditions leading to “multiple collisions” throughout the GTA.
Montreal
-
Pay increases of up to 24 per cent part of proposed deal with Quebec teachers' union
Teachers who haven't reached the top of their pay scale would receive salary increases ranging from 20 to 24 per cent over five years under an agreement in principle with the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) and the provincial government.
-
Quebec cold case murder suspect tracked down by Y chromosome project: Crown
A Quebec prosecutor says a man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a 19-year-old junior college student nearly 24 years ago was tracked down with the help of a project that matches DNA with male surnames.
-
Quebec man who blamed wildfires on government pleads guilty to setting 14 fires
A Quebec man has admitted to setting a series of fires that burned hundreds of hectares of forest last year and forced hundreds of people from their homes.
Atlantic
-
Maritime weather worsens into Tuesday evening; improves by Wednesday morning
A mix of snow and rain, along with a risk of freezing rain for some areas, continues to come into the Maritimes Tuesday evening and night.
-
What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items
As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.
-
Bail decision reserved for one of two teens charged in P.E.I. murder
One of two teens charged in the death of Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island appeared in court for much of the day Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Arrest made in Tyndall Park stabbing
A Winnipeg woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide last week in the Tyndall Park area.
-
One dead following fire in William Whyte neighbourhood
One person has died following an early morning fire in the William Whyte neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.
-
Escaped Manitoba inmate recaptured in Winnipeg
An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution who escaped almost one week ago is back in custody.
Calgary
-
Woman found dead at Calgary Catholic elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.
-
LIVE
LIVE Former premier Rachel Notley stepping down as leader of Alberta NDP
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
-
Snowfall warning called in southern Alberta
The province has only just recently climbed out of extreme cold warnings, but Environment and Climate Change Canada says some Alberta residents will be seeing a lot of snow over the next two days.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE Former premier Rachel Notley stepping down as leader of Alberta NDP
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
-
Notley legacy as Alberta premier includes pipeline, higher minimum wage, deficits
One of Rachel Notley's prized possessions from her time as Alberta premier sits on her bedroom dresser: a framed picture of hell freezing over.
-
Judge dismisses lawsuit against city over clearing of homeless encampments
A lawsuit filed against the city by the Coalition for Justice and Human Rights is over after a judge ruled the group doesn't have standing to represent homeless people in the city.
Vancouver
-
Second Alberta suspect charged with attempted murder in Surrey, B.C., shooting
Several months after a brazen daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Surrey, B.C., a second Calgary resident has been charged with attempted murder.
-
Stolen taxi involved in 2 Vancouver hit-and-runs: police
A stolen taxi in Vancouver was involved in two hit-and-runs in Vancouver before being boxed in by police Tuesday morning.
-
Yet another reported overpass strike investigated in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
The B.C. government is investigating another reported overpass strike in the Lower Mainland, this time involving a semi that was transporting a wrapped helicopter.