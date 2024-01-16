Extreme cold warning comes to an end, bitter temperatures still in the forecast

The extreme cold warning covering southern Ontario has come to an end.

Cold temperatures with wind chills indo the low 20s will remain overnight Wednesday with a daytime high of minus 6 and wind chill of minus 16 on Thursday.

The cold weather will start to dissipate by Thursday when the daytime high in the Forest City will climb back up to – 7 C.

A winter weather travel advisory is still in effect for northern Huron County and Bruce County.

Lake effect snow will continue to affect the region before tapering to light flurries Thursday evening.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Bus Cancellations

Rural bus routes in Huron-Perth are cancelled for the day with some in-town routes still running.

St Michael Catholic Secondary School in Stratford is closed and St. Annes Catholic Secondary School in Clinton is closed.

In Bruce County, several rural routs are cancelled including Teeswater, Kincardine, Hanover and Walkerton.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. High – 11 C. Wind chill - 27 in the morning and – 21 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Periods of light snow beginning before morning. Temperature steady near minus 10. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Thursday: Periods of snow ending late in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon.

Friday: Periods of snow. High – 8 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High – 7 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High – 6 C.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High – 2 C.