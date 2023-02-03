Extreme cold and snow squall warnings blanket Ontario

No one is calling Wiarton Willie a liar, but since he predicted an early spring on Thursday in Wiarton, Ont. it has not stopped snowing, and the temperature has dropped a whopping 15 degrees.

Those snow squalls and cold temperatures have prompted road closures and school bus cancellations across Bruce, Huron, and Middlesex counties. Even some arenas and pools have been closed because of the nasty weather.

Police are warning people in midwestern Ontario not to travel unless they absolutely have to.

“Hopefully the wind doesn’t pick up any stronger than it is, because that’ll make for even more white out conditions,” said Huron County OPP Const. Craig Soldan.

If that were not enough, it is bone-chilling cold outside too. Frostbite and extreme cold warnings have been issued for much of Ontario.

Snow squalls and extreme cold have paralyzed much of southern and midwestern Ontario on Feb. 3, 2023, including in Wingham, Ont. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“It’s freezing out, but it’s nice, beautiful. I like it. It’s wintertime. It’s what we get, right,” said Shareen Millman.

“I was actually supposed to be on my way to Goderich, then I saw that Highway 21 was closed, so I’m on my way back home now,” says Mary Tolliverton. “As far as the cold goes, I like it. It’s been too mild a winter, so I don’t mind it for a few weeks,” she said.

This weather is only expected to last for 24 to 48 hours, so while Wiarton Willie’s early spring prediction seems far fetched on Friday, by next week, it may come true, with temperatures back above freezing, and with the potential of rain in the forecast.

“Hopefully it is an early spring. It’s minus 30 with the wind chill, right now, plus four [degrees] or five [degrees] next week, so I’m looking forward to that,” said Steve Himell.

Until then, if you have to travel the next couple of days, prepare yourself before heading out, police caution.

“Make sure your vehicle is full of fuel, cell phone is topped up to 100 per cent. I would toss in a blanket, if you have to head out on the roads. Lots of layers. Some snacks in case get stuck, because it could be a couple of hours before someone can reach you,” said Soldan.