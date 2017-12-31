

CTV London





Oxford County is under an extreme cold alert.

Environment Canada issued the warning on Sunday, noting a multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected.



The agency says a fresh surge of Arctic air is encompassing the entire province in its icy grip.



Although winds are relatively light, the extreme cold is expected to produce windchill values below -30 on New Year’s Eve.

Latest indications continue to show that these cold conditions will persist into New Year's Day, and possibly into Tuesday before moderating somewhat.

Environment Canada is reminding people to check on older family, friends and neighbours as well as take caution with pets, who should not be left outside.



Extreme cold warnings are issued when cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.