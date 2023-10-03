Extended warm spell means good business, smiling faces

October is off to a decidedly summery start.

With temperatures reaching or nearing record highs this week that means everything from small businesses to farming to outdoor recreation gets an extended lease on life.

“It’s fantastic, just love it. It’s a great course and it’s a beautiful day,” said Pat Henderson, who arrived early Tuesday for her tee time at East Park Golf Course.

With leaves still on the trees and short-sleeves still in style, Mother Nature is smiling on fall golf.

Warmer than normal fall temperatures are being felt in communities all across Ontario. East Park golfer Michael Wilsons said he can’t remember golfing this late into the season — at least not in mid-20s temperatures.

Billy Thomson, general manager at The Scot’s Corner in London, Ont., says the restaurant is enjoying an extended patio season as the region sees unseasonably warm temperatures on Oct. 3, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) “I can’t remember when it’s been this nice. I don’t recall if I played last year, I may have, but this is just a warm and welcome surprise this year,” he said.

The rare fall warm spell with summer-like temperatures during the day also means a longer patio season for bars and restaurants.

“It’s good to have options,” said Billy Thomson, general manager at The Scot’s Corner. “People are trying to catch those last good days, have a beer and some lunch on the patio, so it’s been good. Little bit of construction, little bit louder, but still nicer to be outside than inside. We got a long winter coming, right?”

On the agriculture front, the warm weather bodes well for an extended summer harvest.

A farm on Colonel Talbot Road in Talbotville, Ont. is seen on Oct. 3, 2023. Some crops have not yet been taken off the fields. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)Farmers are still pulling crops off the field that might normally be finished weeks earlier, according to Reg Thomas Sr. of Thomas Brothers Farm Market.

“We’ve still got a lot of things in the field not even close to being mature,” he explained. “We’ve got tomatoes, and green and yellow beans, and eggplant and peppers. Pretty well the whole works, so we’re going to be here for a few weeks yet.”

Thomas said the harvest could potentially go into late October or early November, depending whether frost holds off.

In the meantime, Londoners should enjoy it while they can, as temperatures in southern Ontario are expected to drop by 10 to 15 degrees by the end of the week.