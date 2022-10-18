Extended mask mandate: Western University students weigh in

It was a decision that prompted swift backlash from many in the Western University student community. Now, with the school extending its mask mandate, some students are expressing support.

“The classes are going fine and with student COVID spreading I’ve been noticing that a lot of people are coughing during classes,” said student Grace Cho.

“I do kind of think that it is a good choice of having the mask on just to prevent everybody getting sick,” she continued.

On Monday, the university announced that medical grade masks will continue to be required indoors in instructional spaces until the end of the fall term. Masks being worn on campus at Western University in London, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Western said it wants to protect the in-person learning environment, and wants individuals at greater risk to remain in class.

“I think that it’s okay because safety first,” said student Sneha Nahar. “A lot of students with the flu season and exam season, I think that it’s fine. As much as I don’t like it I think teachers are pretty considerate. I do hope that it ends soon though,” she said.

“When the mask mandate was brought in at the beginning of the term it was met with no small amount of controversy, including a legal challenge from some students. A superior court has since rejected the challenge.

The policy was also met with anti-mandate rallies, including a rally on Aug. 27 that attracted about 400 people, including Western students and members of the general public.

Continuing the policy is not ideal, said student Brett Chalmers, but he said he’ll live with it.

“I would say most people abide by it. There’s a mutual respect for wearing it. The teachers are there to teach a class, and the students are there to learn,” said Chalmers.

“It kinda sucks but in the end safety is number one,” added student Mohsen Jamal. “It’s only in class, so we can still hang out with our friends with no mask and stuff like that.”

Western said safety ambassadors will monitor classrooms to make sure COVID-19 protocols are being followed.