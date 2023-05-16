Explosive fire at Caradoc Sands Golf Club

Residents near the Caradoc Sands Golf Club in Strathroy, Ont. were startled from their homes with the sounds of explosions when a shed erupted into flames on Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to the shed around 1 p.m. when the owner discovered the fire. The structure was engulfed in flames, but crews needed to take a very defensive attack due to the presence of fertilizers, pesticides and propane tanks.

Homes in the immediate area were evacuated because of the smoke created from the materials.

There were no injuries, but damages are estimated at $1-million.

Fire officials expect crews to be battling the fire for a lengthy period due to the presence of oxidizing materials and potentially explosive tanks.

Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Chief Brent Smith asked that the public stay away from Saxton Road since it is needed to run tanker shuttles to take down the fire and because of the unknown products within the smoke that is present.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The investigation continues.