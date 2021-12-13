Explosion in Sarnia, Ont. apartment building leaves one person injured, building evacuated

London, Ont. -

Residents of an apartment building in Sarnia, Ont. have been forced out of their homes after the building suffered possible structural damage from an explosion Sunday night leaving one person with "significant injuries."

The cause of the explosion is not yet known but due to possible structural damage all the units in 275 Finch Dr. were evacuated overnight into Monday morning.

First responders were called to the address sometime after 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

Sarnia police tell CTV News London that they are working on confirming the cause of the explosion along with Sarnia Fire Services and there will be a structural assessment of the building.

One person has been taken to hospital in London with what police are calling "significant injuries."

Sarnia police along with Sarnia Fire Services remain on scene and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted.

The area around 275 Finch Dr. in Sarnia, Ont. is taped off on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)

Police initially said they have launched a criminal investigation into the cause of the damage but will be working with the Fire Marshal to determine if further criminal investigations are necessary.

Meanwhile Sarnia Emergency Management has set up a reception centre at Lambton College where sleep accommodations can be made for residents.

Residents can park in Lot 13 and should enter at 1457 London Rd.

The Sarnia Humane Society will be assisting for those with pets.

Anyone who does not need accommodations is asked to register at the college in order to let officials know that you are OK.

Residents of 275 Finch Dr. are asked to email ron.realesmith@sarnia.ca or call 519-332-0330 x3305 and provide the following information:

Your name

Your unit number

A phone number and/or email,

Where you are staying

Who else lives in the apartment

Any animals

Other pertinent information

This is a developing story, more to come…