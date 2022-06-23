Expect more security at Pride London Festival

Pride London said it will have more security than previous years at the 2022 edition of the Pride Festival.

The measures include 26 police officers along the parade route, and private security at its various events.

It comes on the heels of a series of disturbing incidents around the region, including the village of Norwich in Oxford County, where a number of pride flags were stolen, and in Ingersoll where a Pride crosswalk was defaced.

Discussions over security also come as Toronto Pride announced it’s partnering with private security firms and conducting weapons checks for entry into designated spaces.

Pride London Festival runs July 14 to 24.