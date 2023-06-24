Expect a cloudy, rainy weekend
Saturday will be mainly cloudy in the Forest City, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm in the afternoon and a high of 26 degrees, feeling more like 32.
Saturday night will remain partly cloudy with showers expected overnight, a risk of thunderstorm, and a low of 16 degrees.
Sunday will have very similar conditions. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 27, feeling like 33.
Sunday night will be cloudy and rainy with a low of 19.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:
Monday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
