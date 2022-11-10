Expanded winter response to homelessness will still leave some Londoners out in the cold
The City of London’s Winter Response Plan has been re-envisioned and expanded — but shelter services won’t be able to keep pace with the growing crisis on city streets.
With winter weather looming, up to $5 million in funding from the City of London will support an enhanced community-wide response that aims to support nearly 400 individuals experiencing homelessness each day.
Just two years ago, London’s first Winter Response Plan cost $2.3 million and aimed to assist about 120 people each day.
“There are at least double the number of people experiencing homelessness and a lot of them have very complex needs,” explained Anne Armstrong, executive director of London Cares.
Elements of winter response will build on current resources including more dedicated indoor spaces, a coordinated approach to training, and a unified approach to support through the winter months.
“Is it going to meet everyone’s need in the community? Sadly, I don’t think so,” Armstrong admitted.
Unlike 2020 and 2021, this year the response will not be led by city hall.
Instead, London Cares will work in partnership with Unity Project, Atlohsa Family Healing Services, The Salvation Army Centre of Hope, Ark Aid, Canadian Mental Health Association-Coffee House, Safe Space and 519 Pursuit.
Rather than the insulated trailers and hotel rooms offered by city hall during the previous two winters, this year’s response will focus on expanding existing shelter space.
Fifteen agencies are collaborating to provide the more comprehensive response that will include:
- Expanding the number of beds in existing shelters
- Atlosa’s Indigenous-led winter response will return
- More resting space beds
- Daytime and overnight drop-in spaces
- 56 extra beds during "cold alerts"
- New community hub will offer services, laundry, showers and food
The new community hub will open in mid-December.
Armstrong hopes that in future years a winter response to homelessness plan won’t be needed if there are more investments in supportive housing with a range of supports.
“We need a multi-sector approach and we need a more permanent solution,” she said.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario man arrested, awaiting U.S. extradition for alleged global ransomware crimes
The United States Department of Justice says a Russian-Canadian man from Ontario is in police custody and awaiting extradition to the U.S. for his alleged participation in a global ransomware campaign.
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Veterans affairs minister stands firm on record in face of anger, call to resign
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is standing firm in the face of frustration over the Liberal government's treatment of ill and injured veterans and even a call for him to resign.
Competition Bureau investigating Canadian Gas Association claims after complaint
The federal Competition Bureau is investigating the Canadian Gas Association to determine if it made misleading statements about the environmental impact of natural gas.
Canada's low unemployment rate is unsustainable, contributing to inflation: Macklem
Canada's low unemployment rate is not sustainable and is contributing to decades-high inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said during a speech in downtown Toronto Thursday.
Liberals want more midnight sittings, Conservatives worried about committee impact
Government House Leader Mark Holland says when MPs return to Ottawa next week he'll be advancing a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours, citing Conservative obstruction. In response, Official Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer is sounding alarms over the potential impact on committees.
Tropical Storm Nicole topples Florida beachfront homes into ocean
Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday and threatened a row of high rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away seawalls and other remaining protections only weeks ago.
Trudeau to take off for international meetings, starting with Cambodia ASEAN summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to take off late tonight for a flurry of international meetings across four countries, starting in Cambodia.
Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.
Kitchener
-
'We just want answers': Family of Kitchener, Ont. man missing for 20 years issues new call for information
Wednesday marks 20 years since David MacDermott’s family last saw or heard from him.
-
Crash in Norfolk County leaves one dead, four injured
Provincial police are investigating a serious crash on Highway 24. They say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and four others, including a child, are in hospital.
-
Rise in virus cases prompts renewed health warnings
Hospitals across Canada are seeing an increase in COVID-19, influenza and RSV cases. Health experts are urging people to take precautions as they predict a "tough" Winter season.
Windsor
-
Motorcyclist injured after crash on Tecumseh Road East
Windsor police have closed a portion of Tecumseh Road after a serious collision involving a motorcycle.
-
County Road 42 closed in Lakeshore due to fire
Essex County OPP say a section of County Road 42 is closed due to a structure fire in Lakeshore.
-
Windsor nail salon patrons warned of potential infection breaches
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning the public of breaches in infection prevention and control practices at a local nail salon.
Barrie
-
Here's why the City of Barrie says your yard waste hasn't been collected
Bags of leaves are piled up at the end of driveways across Barrie as the city deals with yard waste collection delays.
-
Simcoe County man arrested in cross-border cybercrime investigation
A Bradford man faces several weapons-related charges in connection with a cross-border ransomware investigation.
-
Drive-thru holiday experience in Barrie
More than one million twinkling, colourful lights will illuminate Springwater Provincial Park starting next Friday, Nov. 18.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings across northern Ont.: Freezing rain, snow
A messy storm bringing wintery weather across northern Ontario is expected to create hazardous conditions in a large portion of the region Thursday and Friday.
-
Many jobs to fill in White River, Ont.
Not only is White River, Ont., the birthplace of Winnie the Pooh, here are some other things that might surprise you about this northern Ontario town.
-
Ontario looking for design proposals for Hwy. 11 pilot project
Eleven months after announcing a 'first of its kind in North America' road project in northeastern Ontario, the province is asking for design proposals for the 2+1 pilot on Highway 11.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor asks province for help, won't rule out mask mandate
Ottawa's top doctor has written to the province asking for help stressing the importance of wearing masks amid an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses in children.
-
Sutcliffe and McKenney share BeaverTail, making good on campaign promise
Ottawa's incoming mayor and his opponent in last month's election fulfilled a campaign promise on Thursday: going out for BeaverTails.
-
Suspect wanted for robbing Ottawa store three times
Ottawa police are searching for a man they say robbed the same store three times in about a week.
Toronto
-
Ontario parents say they're now travelling to the U.S. in search of children's medication
A Canada-wide shortage of children's medication, amid a surge of respiratory infections, has forced some Ontario parents to head south of the border in search of solutions.
-
Rare photos of 44 Toronto First World War soldiers discovered
Dozens of remarkably well-preserved photos of Toronto-area soldiers from the First World War have been found after more than 100 years, and show in sharp detail the days before these young men travelled to the front lines.
-
Plane loops across Toronto area for nearly four hours in middle of night
A plane scheduled for a short flight in Ontario this week took a winding route that kept it in the air for more than four hours.
Montreal
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs.
-
Marc Tanguay named as interim leader of Quebec Liberals
The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is Marc Tanguay, CTV News has confirmed. The news comes three days after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation. Tanguay, selected among the 19 members of the Liberal caucus, will fill in until a new official leader of the opposition is elected in 2023.
-
First responders trained on how to avoid mistaking body for mannequin: Quebec coroner
A coroner's report into the death of a Quebec woman whose body was mistaken for a mannequin says police and firefighters have received training to help them avoid making similar errors.
Atlantic
-
Nicole to be typical fall storm, but officials warn of outages where Fiona hit hard
The Category 1 hurricane that hit Florida early Thursday morning will feel like a typical fall storm when the weather system -- named Nicole -- makes its way to the East Coast this weekend, Environment Canada says.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, decrease in hospitalizations and cases
Nova Scotia is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly report Thursday.
-
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'This needs to happen now': Manitoba releases plan to end mandated overtime, add 2,000 health-care workers
A provincial action plan to add 2,000 workers to Manitoba’s health-care system and end mandated overtime is a step in the right direction, advocates say. On Thursday, the province announced a new health human resource action plan which will see $200 million of new funding go towards the retention, training and recruitment of health-care staff across the province.
-
Heavy snowfall coming to parts of Manitoba on Thursday
Parts of southeast Manitoba are expected to receive a bout of heavy snow beginning on Thursday afternoon
-
Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll increases by 24: weekly report
The Manitoba government’s weekly report says the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped from last week, but 24 new deaths related to the virus have been reported.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2-alarm fire breaks out at Calgary condo complex
Fire crews are responding to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a southeast Calgary condo building on Thursday.
-
Second suspect arrested in murder of Calgary man
Calgary police say they have made another arrest in connection with a murder in Upper Mount Royal this past July.
-
Calgary's Field of Crosses celebrating 14 years with the help of many volunteers
On a dark, frigid morning the Field of Crosses set up along a two hectare park next to Memorial Drive is lit by spotlights.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Alberta received no federal help to deal with border blockade last winter
Alberta received no help from Ottawa to clear protesters blockading the main border crossing with the United States until after the crisis had passed, a public inquiry investigating the federal use of the Emergencies Act heard Thursday.
-
Alberta sovereignty act, protection for the unvaccinated part of Shandro's mandate
Alberta's justice minister has received a long to-do list from Premier Danielle Smith in his mandate letter. The letter says Tyler Shandro is to develop and enact the proposed sovereignty act to challenge "unconstitutional federal encroachments on areas of provincial jurisdiction."
-
A fake e-transfer scam has defrauded Edmontonians thousands of dollars, police say
A man is accused of defrauding online sellers of thousands of dollars by fooling them with a fake e-transfer.
Vancouver
-
Nearly a year after Abbotsford flooding, B.C. officials providing update on recovery
Ahead of the one year anniversary of B.C.'s devastating floods, the province is investing $41 million into ongoing efforts to recover from the disaster.
-
B.C. lottery winner finally buying dream car, a '98 Dodge Viper
The latest lottery millionaire from British Columbia has one major purchase in mind.
-
Improvements coming to Langley stretch of B.C.'s Highway 1
British Columbia's transportation minister is set to make an announcement about improvements to Highway 1 through the Township of Langley.