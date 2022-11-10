Expanded winter response to homelessness will still leave some Londoners out in the cold

The City of London’s Winter Response Plan has been re-envisioned and expanded — but shelter services won’t be able to keep pace with the growing crisis on city streets.

With winter weather looming, up to $5 million in funding from the City of London will support an enhanced community-wide response that aims to support nearly 400 individuals experiencing homelessness each day.

Just two years ago, London’s first Winter Response Plan cost $2.3 million and aimed to assist about 120 people each day.

“There are at least double the number of people experiencing homelessness and a lot of them have very complex needs,” explained Anne Armstrong, executive director of London Cares.

Elements of winter response will build on current resources including more dedicated indoor spaces, a coordinated approach to training, and a unified approach to support through the winter months.

“Is it going to meet everyone’s need in the community? Sadly, I don’t think so,” Armstrong admitted.

Unlike 2020 and 2021, this year the response will not be led by city hall.

Instead, London Cares will work in partnership with Unity Project, Atlohsa Family Healing Services, The Salvation Army Centre of Hope, Ark Aid, Canadian Mental Health Association-Coffee House, Safe Space and 519 Pursuit.

Rather than the insulated trailers and hotel rooms offered by city hall during the previous two winters, this year’s response will focus on expanding existing shelter space.

Fifteen agencies are collaborating to provide the more comprehensive response that will include:

Expanding the number of beds in existing shelters

Atlosa’s Indigenous-led winter response will return

More resting space beds

Daytime and overnight drop-in spaces

56 extra beds during "cold alerts"

New community hub will offer services, laundry, showers and food

The new community hub will open in mid-December.

Armstrong hopes that in future years a winter response to homelessness plan won’t be needed if there are more investments in supportive housing with a range of supports.

“We need a multi-sector approach and we need a more permanent solution,” she said.