Exeter, Ont. man turns three levels of his home into shrine to the Philadelphia Flyers

Exeter, Ont. -

In the area surrounding London, Ont. most NHL hockey fans are die-hard followers of the Toronto Maple Leafs or the Detroit Red Wings.

But, there are exceptions to the rule.

And Larry Mathers of nearby Exeter, Ont. is a clear example, above all others.

Three levels of his five-level home are decked out in all things Philadelphia Flyers.

“I am the self-proclaimed biggest Flyer fan in Canada!”

Mathers' shrine to Philadelphia hockey is a childhood dream come true for a young boy who could not find it in himself to cheer for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It’s always been Philly. I just really can’t remember how or why, it’s always been Philly.”

Mathers' collection is comprised of signed player jerseys and memorabilia from all eras. There are also a lot of knick-knacks, including a Flyers Christmas tree.

“I pretty much consume the whole basement,” Mathers shared with CTV News London, adding his wife is tolerant of his collection, “As I said, she’s an awesome woman.”

Now, this is probably a good point for this writer to declare himself not entirely impartial -- I am a life-long Philadelphia Flyers fan, but my basement Flyers shrine does not come close to matching Mathers'.

CTV News London's Sean Irvine, left, also a die-hard Philadelphia Flyers fan, with fan Larry Mathers in Exeter, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2021.

It is probably why Mathers' tribute won the top prize in a contest by ManCave.org.

“I’ve been working really hard the past couple of years to win this. It’s like my Stanley Cup.”

Mathers' work includes painting over many opposing team players figurines to create Flyers players he could not find.

“I just started painting them myself and turning them into the player I wanted.”

Mathers has no idea what his collection is worth today, but it is well into the tens of thousands of dollars.

“I really need to get it appraised soon,” he says.

And while he determines a price tag, he hopes the Flyers organization and former players notice what he’s built.

Claude Giroux and Eric Lindros come to his mind, but his ultimate choice to sit at his Flyers bar is all-time great Bobby Clarke, who won two Stanley Cups with the team.

“Bobby Clarke to me was the most competitive passionate player I’ve ever seen play.”

Mathers, who has now run out of room on his three levels knows his wife won't let him take over a fourth.

So to expand he figures, "the ceiling is my only option."

Watch a full video walk-through of Mathers' man cave here.