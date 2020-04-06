WINGHAM, ONT. -- Huron County OPP have charged a 33-year-old Exeter man after a bank was broken into over the weekend.

Police say they responded to an audible alarm at the bank on Main St.reet in Exeter around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the suspect broke in through a window, rummaged through an office area and tried to open a safe.

After a search of the neighbourhood, police identified the suspect and arrested him later that night.

Police say the suspect was combative and tried to resist arrest.

A 33-year-old man from Exeter now faces a charge of break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and resisting a peace officer.

He remains in custody.